Ajintha Hospital inaugurated

Sillod, April 6: Minister of state for revenue and rural development Abdul Sattar inaugurated Ajintha Hospital at Ajanta recently. Arun Chavan, Sillod tehsil Shiv Sena chief Devidas Lokhande, Keshavrao Tayde, Arjun Gade,

Nandkishor Sahare, Durgatai Pawar, Ajanta Sarpanch

Nazir Gaid, Sayyad Nasir Hussain, President Dhanvantari Doctors Association Dr Nilesh Mirkar, Dr Abhilash Golecha, Dr Akshay Bewal,

Dr Shekhar Rokade, Dr Shubhashchandra Kale, Dr Vinod Lokhande, were among those present.

Hospital directors Dr Abhay Sharma, Dr Rahul Asarwal, and others welcomed guests. MoS Abdul Sattar urged doctors to offer good, affordable treatment and healthcare facilities to the needy patients. Rahul Pawar conducted the proceedings.