Ajit Pawar joined Govt voluntarily: Shaina N C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Ajit Pawar himself joined the ruling Government. We have not broken any party. Many leaders of other parties, after forming groups, are joining the BJP keeping faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shaina N C, BJP leader.

She was in the city on Sunday to attend a programme of the Giants group. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and State Housing Minister Atul Save were also present.

Shaina further said that the government is doing its work. “If the work gets supported by NGOs, the results will be visible. Giants was founded by my father,” she said.

The BJP leader mentioned that many works like tree plantation, cleaning of historical places, and accessible toilets were done through Giants Group. Shaina NC avoided replying to political questions raised by the journalists.

Atul Save said that they did not break anyone's party and that the opposition parties should take care of their people. He gave an example that after getting married, new members’ strength increase in the house. When he was asked whether there is any room in the house, he replied that there is a lot of space.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that they want to create a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 140 crore citizens should work for it. Suryamala Malani from Giants, Dr Rajput, Dr Shevetekar and others were present.