Akshata Kalashas embark on spiritual journey

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In anticipation of the idol installation of Lord Shri Ram on January 22, 15 sacred Akshata Mangal Kalashas commenced their journey from Ayodhya to 15 districts in Marathwada and Khandesh from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.

These Kalash, worshipped during Samarastha Yajna, will reach 1.5 lakh households along with invitations between January 1 to 15. The Akshata Kalashas were ceremoniously kept at the Balaji Temple in Sri Ram Temple, Kiradpura, and were handed over to representatives from various sects. A special invitation was extended to saints and mahants to join the momentous occasion. Devotees from Devagiri region contributed a commendable Rs 50 crores for the Ayodhya temple construction.