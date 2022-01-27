Alaska Airlines check facilities to start cargo service

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The International Cargo facility from Chikalthana Airport is awaited for the past several years. Now, Alaska Airlines has checked the facilities available at the airport for starting the International air cargo service. However, Airport Authority of India (AAI) is not having the exact information about the volume of cargo transported by road and rails from Marathwada region due to which the several problems are faced, the sources said.

All the facilities for starting the domestic and International cargo is available at the old terminal building at Chikalthana Airport. AAI had sought information about the volume of cargo going abroad from the region to the industrial organisations. However, this information has not yet been received. If the information is available, planning for sending the cargo can be made, said airport director D G Salve.

Presently, domestic air cargo service is operated from the city. In all, 706.2 tons cargo was transported from Chikalthana airport between January to October 2021 to the cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Chennai, informed the member of Aurangabad Air Connectivity - Aviation Group Akshay Chabukswar.