Alert citizenship campaign from Jan 26

Aurangabad

Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Bhavan will initiate an ‘Alert citizenship for new India’ across the state from Republic Day on January 26. Under the campaign, the citizens will be made aware of their commitment, responsibilities and rights as a citizen according to the Indian constitution.

The campaign will be inaugurated at the Bhavan at 10.30 am. In all, 80 students who have completed 18 years of age will be administered an oath and a pledge letter signed by them will be taken. The campaign will be implemented in various colleges in the state.