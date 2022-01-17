Alert victim help citizens nab chain-snatcher in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

Timely alarm raised by a victim woman helped her neighbours to chase and nab the chain-snatcher in Bajajnagar on Saturday night. The accused tried to snatch away her mangalsutra when she was busy in her mobile conversation and walking in front of her house. The accused have been identified as Bharat Raju Gadwe (25, resident of Wadgaon Kolhati).

According to the complainant, Pushpa Vijay Nikam (40, ST Colony, Bajajnagar) was walking in front of her house on Saturday at 10 pm. While walking she was talking on her mobile phone. The accused made couple of rounds around Pushpa, she did not notice him as she was engrossed in a telephonic conversation. Taking advantage of the situation, he slapped her and tried to snatch away her chain. In the scuffle, she held his collar, but the accused by kicking her

managed to run away. hearing her screams, Santosh Shinde, Shubham Raktate, Mayur Nikam and Panchayat Samiti member Satish Patil rushed to her help. They chased and succeeded in nabbing the thief.

The accused was threatening the people, who held him, with dire consequences. However, the angry mob beat him and later on handed over to Waluj MIDC police. The police during the investigation came to know that he is a history-sheeter and is booked in many severe cases including murder. Pushpa lodged complaint against Gadwe. PSI A R Ingole is investigating the case.