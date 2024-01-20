Alka Dongre gets Ph D in Journalism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Alka Dongre in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambdkar Yancha Mahila Sakshamikarn Vishyak Samvad: Ek Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Sudhir Gavhane, the former vice-chancellor. She has also qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) in journalism and received a fellowship from the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research.