All India Edn conference to be held on Oct 14 & 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The All India Education Movement (AIEM) and Federation of All Minority Educational Organisations (FAME) will host a two-day 13th All India Educational Conference on Education for Sustainable Development-Building An Inclusive India’ at Tapadiya Natyamandir on October 14 and 15.

Minister of Minority Affairs Abdul Sattar will preside over the inaugural function. Renowned Journalist MP Kumar Ketkar will deliver the inaugural address while MP Dr Fauzia Khan will make introductory remarks.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel and former vice chancellor S N Pathan will be the guests of honour while scholar Prof Amitabh Kundu will deliver the keynote address. Former Pro-VC Dr Khwaja Shahid will make a welcome speech.

4 technical sessions

A total of four technical sessions will be held at Maulana Azad Research Centre on School Education to Higher and Technical Education. FAME president Tahseen Ahmed Khan, convener Khalid Saifuddin, Abdul Rashid, Dr Ilyas Saifi and others appealed to all to attend the conference.