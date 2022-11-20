All key portfolios are with BJP: Sushma Andhare

Aurangabad: Criticising the ruling Government in the State, deputy leader of Shiv Sena Sushma Andhare said that all the important portfolios in the Government are with the BJP while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who is a leader rebel Sena group of Sena has no power.

Talking to newsmen on Sunday after attending Mahaprabodhan Yatra in the city, she said that rebel MLAs were not given good portfolios and sufficient fund.

Andhare said that the rebellion was done on the ground that there were no good portfolios and insufficient fund for MLAs supporting Shinde in Maha Vikas Aghadi.

She said that she had mentioned earlier in her speeh that the development of Paithan was limited to washrooms only and on this, Minster Sandeepan Bhumre had replied that she could not see development since she came when there was darkness.

“Yes, I had gone to Paithan when there was darkness because the street lights were not established, is this your development? she questioned.

The deputy leader of Sena said that BJP Governments came to the power in the Central and State in 2014 on the issue of inflation. “Today, survival for the common man has become difficult because of inflation and BJP should give an answer to it.

Kirit Somaiya makes many hues and cries over corruption. I ask him when the Enforcement Directorate would file a chargsheet against Yashwant Jadhav and MP Bhavna Gavli.

“He (Kirit Somaiya) should also talk about women’s safety,” she said.

Sushma Andhare asked a question to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis whether he would talk on public issues.

He (Fadnavis) has portfolios like Finance, Home and Water Conservation along with the guardian minister of six districts besides the post of deputy chief minister.

She also termed 40 MLAs of rebel group as her ‘40 brothers.’

“Eknath Shinde has the post of only Chief Minister while all powers are with Fadnavis. My ‘40 brothers’ too are powerless. This is the situation of the current Government,” she said.

Opposition leader to Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, city chief Gopal Kulkarni, Vijay Waghchaure, Dnyaneshwar Dange and tehsil chief Balasaheb Gaikwad were also present for the briefing.

Box

Sugar factory being used for money laundering

MLC Ambadas Danve alleged that Guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre is using Paithan-based Sharad Cooperative Sugar Factory for money laundering.

He said that he had evidence which would be presented in the legislature. “If this is false, Bhumre should come face to face with me for the discussion,” he added.