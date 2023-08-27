All twelve Jyotirlingas under one roof in Bhavsingpura

Unique Dwadash Jyotirlinga Chhatri Shiv temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dwadash Jyotirlinga Chhatri Shiv Temple in Bhavsingpura stands as a testament to the unity of all twelve revered Jyotirlingas at a single location, offering a serene ambiance amidst blossoming crops and natural beauty.

As the sacred month of Neej Shravan dawns, numerous individuals embark on pilgrimages to visit the twelve Jyotirlingas dispersed across the nation. Catering to the desires of fervent devotees, the Chhatri Shiva Temple, presents a remarkable opportunity to witness all twelve Jyotirlingas within its sanctified walls.

This distinctive temple has its roots in history, as it was originally a chhatri (umbrella-like structure) constructed by kings and maharajas in the region. Over time, the structure evolved into a temple, becoming an embodiment of both architectural heritage and spiritual significance. On May 6, 2001, replicas of the twelve Jyotirlingas were established in the temple, allowing devotees to embark on a spiritual journey of devotion without traversing great distances.

Captivating statues of Bhagwan Shankar

Idols of Lord Ganpati and Hanuman encircle the temple's surroundings, while a captivating statue of Bhagwan Shankar takes centre stage within the temple's sanctum. The spiritual voyage begins as one gazes upon the first Jyotirlinga, the revered Somnath Shivlinga of Gujarat. Positioned to the left are the representations of the Mallikarjuna, Mahakaleshwar, and Omkareshwar, Parli Vaidyanath, Bhimashankar, Rameshwar, Nageshwar, Kashi Vishwanath, Trimbakeshwar, Kedarnath, and Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlingas.