Altamash Colony youth ends life in Harsul Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 29-year-old Awez Raju Patel (Altamash Colony) committed suicide by jumping into the Harsul Lake. The incident came to light on Friday at 10 am.

Awez was ailing for the past many days. He was living with his mother and brother. He stepped out of his home on Thursday evening but did not return till the evening. Hence the family members launched a hunt for him, but it was in vain. In the meantime, a message stating that a youth fell in the lake got viral on social media last evening. Hence the family members contacted the Harsul police station.

Meanwhile, the morning walkers today spotted a body floating in the lake this morning. Acting upon the information, the police reached the spot and pressed fire brigade jawans, who then fished out the body, from the lake.

Further investigation is on by Harsul police station’s woman constable N K Kolte.