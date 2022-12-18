Alumni meet held in Govt College

Aurangabad: A meeting of the Alumni Association of Government College of Arts and Science was held on Saturday as part of the centenary celebration year.

The association members held discussions on planning for the centenary year convention of all batches of students. They determined to make the convention a successful event.

Around 100 ex-students who studied between 1965 and 2018 in the college and are working in different fields were present.

College principal Dr Rajendra Satpure explained various programmes to be held as part of the centenary year celebration. He appealed to the ex-students to make the mega convention of a successful event with well planning and organisation.

Dr Yugandhar Topre, Haris Mohd Farooqui, Mohd Abul Lateef, Capt Surve, Prakash Karhadkar, Vivek Bhosale and others made suggestions for the convention.

Dr Vaishali Deshmukh and Vidya Ingole conducted the proceedings of the event.

Earlier, Dr Naval Thorat made an introductory speech. Dr Talat Khan Shaista proposed a vote of thanks.