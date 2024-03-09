Alumni meet of Social Work College inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Smruti Sangam-2024’ the two-day alumni convention jointly organised by the Social Work College of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Alumni Association was kicked off at the Law Department on Saturday.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade inaugurated the event by watering a plant. Dr Yusuf Bennur, Ram Baheti, Hemlata Kulkarni and others were seated on the dais.

Suresh Puri, Deepak Nagargoje, K B Deshmukh, alumni association president Ganesh Mate, vice president Amol Bhilange, treasurer Manoj Gadhekar, Karim Shaikh, Sandeep Dhakne, Ravindra Kolarkar, Santosh Pawar and others were present.

A mega procession was taken from Y Corner of the university to Social Work College at 10 am. The former students were welcomed traditionally with lezim and ‘dhol tasha.’ Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade guided the participants. Former students are working in different Government and semi-government posts. Principal Dr P M Shahpurkar made an introductory speech.

Box

Highlights of meet

Following are the highlights of the programme

--Past and present students of batches of 1982-24 participated in the event

--Present and past students danced to the beat of drums and lezim.

--‘Shobhyatra’ procession taken from Y-corner of Bamu via college to Law Department (venue of the event).

--Two former students of the 1982 batch participated in the meet.