AMC aims for recovery of Rs 480 crore from citizens

Rs 350 crores from property tax, Rs 130 crores from water bill

Aurangabad, April 2:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has collected Rs 167 crore from property tax and water bill in the financial year 2021-22. As a result, the administration has doubled the collection target to Rs 350 crore from property tax and Rs 130 crore through water supply in the financial year 2022-23. Municipal corporation spends Rs 140 crore every year for water supply to the city. In comparison, the recovery of water tax was only Rs 36 crores. The administration is working hard to cover the deficit of Rs 104 crore.

The municipal administration is going to implement various measures this year to recover property tax and water bills. Under the guidance of administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, property tax assessment and recovery officer Aparna Thete recovered Rs 167 crore. This was the highest achievable target for the corporation. Therefore, for the current financial year 2022-23, the target for recovery of property tax is Rs 200 crore and for the collection of overdue property tax is Rs 150 crore.

Private company will recover the bill

Municipal corporation has computerized water bill recovery. The bills will be distributed through a private company. The company will also send a SMS to every water connection holder to pay the water bill and also provide the facility to pay the bill through QR code and online. This year, a target of Rs 80 crore has been set for water supply and the target for pending water tax is Rs 50 crore.

Deficit to go up to Rs 500 crore

The corporation has to bear a deficit of at least Rs 100 crore in water supply every year. If a new water supply scheme is started, the loss will go up to at least Rs 500 crore. Therefore, the corporation administration has started preparations to ensure that every citizen pays the water bills.