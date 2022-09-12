AMC alerts localities existing on bank of Kham River

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Owing to the heavy rainfall in the area from Sunday night to Monday morning, Harsul Lake has got filled up to its capacity. The overflowing rainwater has started getting deposited in the bed of Kham River. The rise in water level in the river basin, however, prompted the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to raise alarm and alert the residents staying in localities developed on the banks of the river through a public address system.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has served notices alerting 100 families to evacuate their properties and shift themselves to safe places. The ward officer has also been instructed to make necessary accommodation arrangements in the community centres and schools to shift the people during an emergency.

The city is witnessing rainfall every day since the beginning of Ganeshotsav on August 31. The Harsul Lake, which quenches the thirst of the old city, was filled to its total capacity on Sunday. The overflowing water from the lake has started flowing into the Kham River. Many citizens risked their lives by building houses on the banks of the river. Sensing seriousness, the AMC alerted these residents through notices stating that they may face risk and their houses may get damaged if there emerge flood in the river. There may be human and material loss in the calamity, but the citizens did not pay heed to it.

The continuous 'overflowing' of the water and rise of water in the river bed prompted the civic administration to alert the citizens through PDS on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Evacuate properties urgently: AMC

The additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Nikam said that we had served notices to them and now we are warning them to vacate their houses immediately and shift to their relatives. We have also started making arrangements to accommodate them in the community centres and the schools. The ward officer Sanjay Suradkar has been given the necessary instructions in this regard. Meanwhile, the AMC is making all efforts to evade any harm to these citizens, said Nikam.