AMC allows schools, colleges in city to conduct SSC-HSC classes offline

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator, A K Pandey, has issued an order granting permission to the educational institutes (schools and junior colleges) situated in the city limits, to run offline classes of 10th and 12th standards, from January 24 (Monday). The order in this regard has been issued today evening.

Earlier, the state government has issued an order to re-open schools and colleges running classes from standard 1st to 12th from January 24. However, the local administration was authorised to take a decision on implementing the order reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the respective jurisdiction.

Reviewing the importance of final board examinations and saving academic loss of students, the municipal administrator granted the above permission. However, the decision over re-opening of schools running classes from 1st to 9th will be taken after one week. The order, however, underlines to allow only those students who had taken their first dose of vaccine to attend the physical classes, while the vaccination of the teachers should also be done cent per cent, it stated. The education officer has been told to pay surprise visits to the schools and colleges, while all the educational institutes have been instructed to follow the Covid guidelines and protocols strictly. The committee was established to decide on the re-opening of schools will also monitor the situation.