AMC anti-encroachment section under suspicion

Aurangabad, July 6:

Aurangabad, the Tourism Capital of Maharashtra, is facing severe traffic nuisances during evening hours on important roads passing through commercial markets due to roadside vendors, hawkers and encroachers. It is alleged that these encroachments on roads are increased due to monetary nexus with the officials and personnel from the anti-encroachment section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The citizens, especially four-wheelers drivers, claimed that it is impossible to pass through commercial streets due to encroachments on roads from both sides. Traffic congestion is a regular nuisance in commercial areas like Shahgunj, City Chowk, Gulmandi, T V Centre, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Roshan Gate, Kiradpura, Kranti Chowk, Railway Station etc. The traffic police also turn their backs on it due to reasons better known to them.

It may be noted that the anti-encroachment section has constituted seven squads, each headed by a zonal officer. It has come to notice that the encroacher, on the greasing palm of section officials or personnel, gets all facilities like water, light and other amenities. On other hand, the section for the namesake also takes action once or twice a week to show people that they are active. Ironically, the encroachment removed in the morning gets restored after a couple of hours.

The encroacher has to shell out money to do the business on roads. The daily collection is made from those who are doing business for years on footpaths and main roads. The big shopkeepers also collect money from handcarts doing business in front of their shops, it is said. AMC personnel are also involved in the collection on a weekly or monthly basis at some places.

Surprisingly, the roads are owned by AMC, but some private businessmen collect money from these encroachers daily. The AMC personnel are also active. This has encouraged the encroachers to do business unhesitatingly.

The head of the anti-encroachment section, R P Nikam said,” The work to seize handcarts and encroachment material from important roads of the city is a regular affair for us. Many times, the encroachers do not wish to leave their possession. The study on finding permanent solution upon it is underway.”