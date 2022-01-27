AMC celebrates R-Day in low key manner

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and administrator A K Pandey highlighted the efforts taken by the civic body to provide basic amenities like road, water, drainage, tourism, education, health etc in the city in the last two years. He mentioned that the works were undertaken either by the AMC or the Aurangabad Smart City Development

Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) to make AMC a citizens-friendly organisation.

Pandey also sensitised on the issue of Climate Change in the city. There is a dire need for the citizens to understand the changes as we are facing various new problems due to changes in the city's climate. There is a need for collective efforts to conserve the environment of the city. The AMC has initiated in this direction by buying e-Vehicles.

In his guiding speech, Pandey further said, " 21st century is the age of technology. Hence with this motto, the AMC with the help of ASCDCL had undertaken the E-Governance project. We will be providing a Mobile App so that the citizens will be able to pay their property tax or water tax at their convenience by sitting in their houses. Besides, we have also created a security wall by fixing high resolutions CCTV cameras on different nook and corner under the Smart City

project, apart from monitoring on city's development through two Command Control Units."

Ashwarudh Statue installed

The life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been installed at Kranti Chowk. The AMC has planned to develop 'Shiv Shrushti' at the venue. Besides, the museum named after the warrior will also be witnessing renovation, soon. The initiatives will definitely help attract tourists and lead to tourism development in the city, said the AMC administrator adding that every tourist entering the city will be able to take darshan of the Chhatrapati.

Pandey hoisted the tri-colour at the AMC headquarters on Republic Day. The superintendent of police (Government Railway Police) Mokshada Patil, additional commissioners B B Nemane and R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioners Santosh Tengale and Aparna Thete and municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha were present on the occasion. The cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar conducted the whole proceedings.