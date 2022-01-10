AMC conducts RT-PCR report of 3rd Omicron patient

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The health team of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today have geared up after detection of the third patient infected with Omicron variant of Coronavirus in the city, on Sunday. The civic health team conducted a fresh RT-PCR test of the patient and his report will be received by tomorrow morning.

According to the medical officer Dr Megha Jogdand, " The 24-year-old youth from Pratapnagar is pursuing higher studies in America (US). Following the growing scare of the third wave, he preferred to return home. He arrived in Delhi on December 23 and in Aurangabad on December 24. During testing at both places, he was reported as negative. Meanwhile, he was planning to visit out of the station. Hence, he underwent RT-PCR with his family members (parents and

one brother) on December 29. He was reported positive and other family members tested negatives. Meanwhile, his sample was sent for Genome Sequencing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV, Pune) and his report received on January 9 stated that he is infected with Omicron variant of Coronavirus."

Meanwhile, the health sources confirmed that the youth's health condition is stable. He is not having any symptoms. The patient was undergoing treatment under home isolation under the guidance of an MGM's doctor.

" We have conducted a fresh RT-PCR test today as it is his 12th day after infection. The report will be received tomorrow morning," said Dr Jogdand.