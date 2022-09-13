AMC disconnects 108 illegal connections in Peer Bazaar

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The special squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today disconnected 108 illegal water connections from Peer Bazaar Chowk. Ironically, the civic team was shocked on seeing 54 connections taken illegally from one single spot. Adding to the woes, they had taken connections of one and two-inch sizes to draw an adequate quantity of water.

It may be noted that acting upon the orders of the High Court, the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, constituted three special squads to severe illegal water connections in the city. These squads disconnected 890 connections in the first phase. After Ganeshotsav, the drive resumed in presence of police security. Hence the squad led by chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, on Tuesday reached Peer Bazaar (in the Osmanpura area). The civic team faced hurdles due to rainfall but did not stop the drive. The action-taking team was led by engineer Rohit Ingle and others in presence of the police inspector Geeta Bagawade, API Rahul Suryatal, Anil Kankal, PSI Vinod Abuj, Kautik Gore and others.