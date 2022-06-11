AMC earns Rs 95.15 Cr from Gunthewari files

Aurangabad, June 11:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has earned Rs 95.15 crore as Gunthewari fees.

It may be noted that Maha Vikas Aghadi decided to regularise illegal properties developed up to December 2020 under Gunthewari Act.

AMC’s Town Planning Department approved 7,766 files so far. Deputy director of Town Planning Department A B Deshmukh said that the civic body had earned Rs 95.15 crore as Gunthewari fees. The administration has fixed Ready Reckoner (RR) charges as per the Government directives.

A total of 50 per cent RR is charged for residential property up to 1500 square feet while 100 per cent RR is levied for commercial properties.

The concessions given the charges are being reduced gradually as many proposals were not submitted by the given deadline.

The scheme has been completed in 11 months while 7,000 files were approved. The Corporation’s Gunthewari Cell received 9,286 files.

Of them, 7,766 of them were cleared while 506 files were rejected. Also, 1013 files are pending.

The highest number of files (3,972) were received from Satara-Deolai. Out of which, 3,191 files were approved.

A total of 208 files of Satara-Deolai areas were rejected while 573 are waiting for approval. It earned Rs 54.33 crore from these areas.

The AMC has opened a separate bank account for the Gunthewari fees deposit. This fund will be used for the development of Gunthewari colonies. The fee amount will reach up to Rs 100 crore soon.