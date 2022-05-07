AMC fix CCTV cameras; install GPS at tankers to prevent theft of water in city

Aurangabad, May 7:

Taking cognizance of media reports highlighting the water theft by tanker drivers and selling it at throw away prices in areas facing scarcity of water in the city including Cidco-Hudco sectors, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator has ordered installation of hi-tech CCTV cameras at all water filling stations in the city.

The tankers filling water from the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) at Cidco N-5, N-7, Kotla Colony and Nakshatrawadi are called as water filling stations.The newspaper highlighted the ‘modus operandi’ of water theft. Acting upon the reports, Pandey through Smart City fund has ordered to fix CCTV cameras at the above stations and install GPS system at all the tankers.Acting upon the orders, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL)installed CCTV cameras and controlling of these CCTV cameras is with ASCDCL office and the executive engineer (water supply) Hemant Kolhe.

Recently, one tanker driver was spotted wasting water while filling the tanker in the CCTV cameras. He was immediately punished by slapping a fine of Rs 1,000.The contractors appointed by AMC has 85 tankers.Of which, GPS has been installed at 45 tankers and later on, the task was stopped following the opposition from the tanker-operators. Henceforth, the stealing of water continues in the city through the tankers plying without GPS system, said the sources.

Bar Code System!

Pandey has also ordered to introduce Bar Code System at all these stations.He instructed that no tanker should be allowed entry at any of the station without scanning of the Bar Code.However, the new system is yet to be introduced as the tanker-operators opposed to this system as well.