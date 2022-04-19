AMC increases fine amount to keep city clean

Aurangabad, April 16:

In a surprising development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to collect double fine from irresponsible citizens or violators contributing in the development of unhygenic and uncleaned environment in the city. The civic body has vowed to keep the city clean, green and beautiful under the guidance of the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

It may be noted that crores of rupees are spent on implementing cleanliness missions in the big cities under the union Government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In addition, the government is granting funds for the construction of toilets in their homes. Despite this there exists a healthy strength of people defacating in open spaces. The AMC will now collect a fine of Rs 2,000 from person found defacating in open space. Earlier, this fine amount was Rs 500. The fine amount of different types of violations has also been increased by two to three times.

It may be noted that fine amount is collected by the Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP)on behalf of the AMC.The squad was active in collecting fine from citizens violating the norms during the pandemic situation in the last two years. They also played a vital role during the anti-plastic campaign.

The AMC administration hopes that the increase in the fine amount will help reducing the case of violations and it would help them to keep the city cleaned and healthy.