AMC launch door-to-door vaccination programme

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 13:

To increase vaccination percentage in the city, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to launch door-to-door campaign to administer Covid-19 vaccine.Meanwhile, the holy month of Ramzan is underway, therefore, the devotees, observing fast during the daytime, will also be administered vaccine during evening hours. The health teams will visit their homes for their convenience to administer the vaccine.

Vaccination at three hospitals

According to press release, The AMC’s three hospitals situated in Cidco N-8 sector, Silk Mills Colony and Kaiser Colony, will also remain open to administer vaccine from 4 pm to 10 pm.

It may be noted that acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner and administrator A K Pandey, the municipal officer of health (MoH)Dr Paras Mandlecha held a meeting with all the medical officers (of primary health centres) and other staff, and took the above decision.

Vaccination in commercial markets

The vaccination facilities have also been arranged in the main commercial markets (at Paithan Gate and City Chowk)for the convenience of the citizens from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Vaccination in schools

The AMC has started administering vaccine to the students of schools/colleges, falling under the jurisdiction of AMC. The vaccination programme was undertaken in 49 schools in the last five days. A total of 10,406 students from age group of 12 to 14 years have been vaccinated, so far.

Meanwhile, in last three days, the AMC has administered vaccines to 8,280 persons during evening hours. It includes first dose to 3654 persons, second dose to 3832 and precautionary (booster) dose to 784 persons, stated the release.