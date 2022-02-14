AMC likely to receive stock of Covaxin tonight!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

The health section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has landed into worry as the stock of Covaxin got exhausted on Monday. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for youths (15-18 years old) has been suspended and it would resume tomorrow only if the fresh stock is received tonight.

The Central Government has ordered to administer vaccines to youths during the third wave. According to AMC assessment, there are 70,000 students falling under the above age category. So far, 40,107 students had taken their first dose (57 per cent) and 13,500 had taken their second dose (19 pc).

It may be noted that the gap between the two doses of Covaxin is of 28 days. Earlier, the AMC was having Covaxin vials in adequate quantity in its stock. Hence on the demand of the schools, the AMC undertook the vaccination drive. Meanwhile, the students who had taken their first days have landed into worry as the date of their second dose is fast approaching. " There were 780 vaccines (Covaxin) in our stock. Hence it was distributed to four vaccination centres. If the fresh stock receives tonight, the vaccination will resume from tomorrow, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Dr Mandlecha also informed that the demand for conducting vaccination camps is being made by the schools and the colleges, but the AMC has stopped organising the camps. Meanwhile, we have an adequate quantity of Covishield vaccine in our stock (68,000). Hence the vaccination drive to administer Covishield will remain to continue tomorrow in the city, it is learnt.