AMC lodge complaint against contract employee in

- It is alleged that the prime accused and others involved in the crime, who leaked the rough draft on the delimitation of prabhags, are being let free!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 31:

Acting upon the directives of the State Election Commission (SEC), the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) assistant commissioner (AMC) Vikram Darade has complained to the City Chowk police station against contract personnel, in connection with the leakage of the rough draft on the delimitation of prabhags which have been submitted to SEC, on Monday night.

The contract employee, who was not in the election process, has been named as a suspect in the complaint. Sadly, the main accused who leaked the rough draft sans any official stamp and signature, viral on social media, are not named anywhere.

The confidential documents relating to the AMC's election were in the possession of the computer operator (contract employee) Sohel Kazi. It got leaked on social media and the regular media between May 20 and 28. Prima Facie reveals that the rough draft and primary information relating to prabhags have got viral. Hence an offence has been registered under Section 409 of IPC and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923.

The AMC administration gave the responsibility of preparing the rough draft to the additional commissioner, the deputy commissioner and the team. The AMC administrator maintained confidentiality after preparing the rough draft. Meanwhile, document leakage has become a topic of discussion in the political circle as well as at AMC headquarters. According to rumours, a few AMC officers with the help of personnel had leaked the document. However, the contract employee has fell victim to the incident, and the efforts are underway to protect and save the civic officers involved in the crime, it is said in AMC circle.

It is learnt that the SEC has directed the AMC to submit the rough draft in December 2021. The AMC administrator has submitted it online. However, this year, entrusting one officer proved to be a risky affair, it is being said.

Legal draft soon

The SEC is going through the rough draft submitted by AMC to finalise it. Meanwhile, 14 municipal corporations in the state received the drafts for publication on Tuesday. The AMC is hoping to receive the corrected rough draft from SEC for publishing in 2-3 days. It seems that the viral rough draft will be published by making some necessary changes in it, said the sources.