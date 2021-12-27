AMC may not get Rs 500 Cr for roads development

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) may not get Rs 500 crore funds for the development of the roads because of a political tug of war.

It may be noted that those who ruled AMC for the last three decades have never paid attention to the major roads in the city. Most of the roads were developed with government grants.

The AMC administration submitted a list of Rs 311 crore to the Urban Development Department for the construction of all other major roads.

The list was to be approved. But, the local political leaders approached the Urban Development Ministry and informed them that the roads they had suggested were not included in the list.

Then the list was immediately set aside. With the development of the suggested roads, the cost of development will go up to Rs 500 crore. There is less possibility of getting such a big amount funds from the government. The city may not get what was expected (Rs 311 crore).

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had promised in Mumbai to provide funds for roads in the city.

The civic body prepared a list of DP roads on war-footing and submitted it to the Government.

The development expenses of the roads are around Rs 311 crore. The Corporation

presented everything in the manner in which the proposal was sought by the Urban Development Department. Local Shiv Sena leaders objected to the list while the proposal was in the final stages of approval.

They said that the roads were finalised without informing them and their suggested roads were not included in the list.

The Urban Development Department also ordered to submit the list of MLAs.

The MLAs included roads from small lanes. This increased cost of development up to Rs 500 crore.

There is the biggest question is whether the government will provide such a large amount of fund.

According to reliable sources, the AMC administration is trying to get the approved its submitted list without getting bogged down in the list of political parties.