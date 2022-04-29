AMC ordered to utilise its resources to meet expense on vaccination, testing

Aurangabad, April 29:

Considering the possible advent of the fourth wave of Covid-19, the state government, has two days ago issued orders directing to focus on conducting maximum number of Covid-19 testing and increasing vaccination percentage, to control the spreading of the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the district collector has issued a letter intimating the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) that the state government was paying salaries of its contractual staff for the last two and a half years. Now, the government will not be releasing their salaries from May 1. The AMC has to bear the expense of paying the salaries through its own resources, stated the order.

It so happened that the AMC has recruited 131 posts on contract basis. It include 116 for administering vaccine and conducting Covid-19 tests, apart from 10 lab technicians and five data entry-operators. Hence the civic body requested the district administration to release wages of these 131 staff (to the tune of Rs 49.08 lakh) for the month of May and June, 2022. The monthly salary is Rs 24.54 lakh.

Earlier, the district administration had released Rs 22.24 lakh to AMC to ensure the services of 116 posts continues till April.

Besides, it had also released honararium of 54 personnel to the tune of Rs 11.34 lakh for the month of March and April. The staff was hired for effective implementation of vaccination drive, administer second dose etc.

The collector in the letter also underlined that the office deprive of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in its exchequer. Besides, it is not liable to meet the miscellaneous expenses frequently and other expense on manpower through the District Planning Committee (DPC) fund.

Meet your own expense !!!

The collector mentioned that the chief minister has spoken to him regarding the possible wave and gave necessary instructions. As per the provisions under Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949, the AMC has to provide health services. Henceforth as per the CM’s order there should be no halt in vaccination and testing drive. The AMC should meet the expense required for both the purpose from its own resources. If the administration receives SDRF from the state government, it would think over the reimbursement of claims, stated the letter.