AMC sanitary staff on civic chief's radar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari underlined that the solid waste management (SWM) section has come to notice and also received complaints that many sanitary workers remain absent on duties. Making it clear that this will not be tolerated, the civic chief ordered the ward officers and others to initiate stern against such absentees on duty, in future.

There are 1600 sanitary personnel deployed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on the task of cleaning the city.

The AMC commissioner and administrator conducted the meeting of key civic officers at the Smart City headquarters. He instructed to implement of the cleaning of roads and public places during night hours. The ward officers will have to keep an eye on the works, while the sanitary inspectors and jawans have been ordered to report immediately to superiors about the sanitary workers found absent on duty in their respective jurisdiction. The SWM head has been instructed to propose their suspension and even after this if they do not improve in rendering their services then propose for dismissal of their service. The civic chief also ordered to ensure that there does not remain any kind of rubble, soil or mud lying near the roadside or dividers. Keep the roads clean and dust-free.

The civic chief also informed the ward officers to report immediately if there is any dereliction of duty by the sanitary inspector or jawan in their respective jurisdiction. The sanitary inspectors and jawans should implement 100 per cent biometric attendance. The officers concerned have been ordered to cross-check the attendance details recorded on biometrics at the end of every month. Provide hand gloves, masks, boots and other important aids to the sanitary workers.

Deduction of Reddy Co.

He also made it clear that the AMC will deduct money if the Reddy Company deploys less number of staff or ghantagadis on the roads for garbage collection. He also ordered to initiation of penal action if the GPS of ghantagadis is found defunct or not in working condition. The garbage transfer station should be immediately shifted from the main roads. He also said that it has come to notice that some ghantagadis visit once in four days in some localities. Henceforth the authorities and the agency should ensure that the ghantagadis visit the localities daily for garbage collection and also deploy an adequate number of helpers on the task, said Chaudhari.