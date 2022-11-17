AMC squad officers, police face abusement

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Angry over the implementation of the drive, the encroachers staying in Kanchanwadi (Paithan Road) locality on Solapur-Dhule National Highway abused the police and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) squad on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the AMC has filed an offence against 10 persons including one social activist for obstructing them in doing government work at Satara Police Station.

The complaint lodged by AMC assistant commissioner Savita Sonawane stated that the AMC's anti-encroachment squad comprising Vasant Bhoye, Rameshwar Surase, police inspector Faheem Hashmi and others went to remove encroachment in the Kanchanwadi area. They were acting upon the orders of the civic chief.

The squad removed the pan kiosk and other stalls which were causing problems to the traffic in the area situated beneath the Kanchanwadi Flyover. When the squad was seizing the chairs and tables, the kiosk-owner Satish Bhalerao opposed the action and entered into an argument with the civic officials. Later on, social activist Mohit Trivedi instigated the mob and also removed seized material from the vehicle. The squad officials tried to explain them, but Mohit and Sumit Trivedi made others present on the occasion shout slogans. In the meantime, they abused the officers along with the police security.

Acting upon the orders of AMC superiors, Sonawane lodged a complaint against 10 people including Mohit, Sumit Trivedi and two women. PSI Sambhaji Pawar is investigating the case.

Woman cheated by Trivedi

One Sheela Panzade started a gym in 2014 at Om Sai Tower in the Gajanan Maharaj Temple area. She was paying Rs 75,000 per month as rent to the owner Sumit Trivedi. Trivedi tried his best to harass the woman telling her to make him a partner in the gym. When the lady refused, he started to harass her. He also stole away gym equipment of Rs 36.15 lakh. Pundaliknagar police station has registered an offence in this regard. Later on, the police raided the house of Trivedi and recovered the stolen material from the gym including AC. Hence the police have requested the court to cancel his anticipatory bail, said the investigating officer assistant police inspector Sheshrao Khatane.