AMC starts installation of water meters on commercial connections

Aurangabad, June 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started fixing of water-meters on 400 commercial connections in the city.

Under the supervision of the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan and municipal corporation administrator A K Pandey, the team of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officers and personnel succeeded in lifting an additional quantity of 13 MLD of water from different sources. This helped the administration to supply water to the city during the gap of five days. Meanwhile, to avoid misuse of water and the AMC decided to affix water meters on the water connections. As a first step, the meters will be fixed on commercial connections. Now, these consumers will be able to pay as per their usage. The AMC engineer completed the survey of existing commercial connections. Three civic engineers placed a demand for 400 meters in the first phase and they received the stock immediately.

Details of 400 meters

The 400 meters will be fixed on commercial connections of different sizes. It includes fixing 300 meters on connections of half-inch size; 60 on connections of a quarter to one-inch size; 20 meters on connections of one inch and 20 meters on connections of two inches size.