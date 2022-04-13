AMC to bring pair of bear from Hemalkasa

Aurangabad, April 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)

will soon be contacting the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to seek permission to prepare new enclosures to house a pair of bear, to be brought from Hemalkasa, at Siddharth Garden Zoo.

The deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi confirmed the development saying that after permission, the AMC will try to bring the new inmates in the zoo by August 15.

Presently, there are 376 wildlife animals in the zoo. It includes 12 tigers (white and yellow), leopards, deers, blackbucks, Neelgai, peacocks, monkeys, crocodiles etc. The zoo is visited by lakhs of tourists every year. It is one of the biggest tourist destination of Marathwada.

A couple of years ago, the CZA has granted conditional permission to AMC to run the zoo. Hence the AMC made adequate arrangements for the animals and is also conducting their regular health check ups. Earlier, the AMC had brought bear, jackal and fox, but had to sent them back due to non-fulfilment of CZA norms in the zoo.

Meanwhile, the AMC is taking efforts to increase the strength of wildlife animals in the zoo. It has started corresponding with major zoos in the country. In response to which, the Prakash Amte’s organisation at Hemalkasa agreed to release a pair of bear.