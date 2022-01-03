AMC to clear Rs 28 cr dues of pensioners by March-end

Aurangabad, Jan 3

The improving financial condition has encouraged the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to clear its pending debts and dues. The AMC's accounts section today announced that it would be releasing total dues of Rs 28 crore to its 180 retired personnel by March end.

Taking pity on seeing the rounds made by retired civic personnel for their arrears, the AMC civic chief A K Pandey has ordered the chief accounts officer (CAO) to release their dues on priority. The cash-strapped AMC was unable to pay arrears like gratuity, encashment of leaves, benefits on completion of 24 years and 12 years of services etc since 2017. Acting upon the orders, the CAO prepared a seniority list. Accordingly, the first instalment of Rs 6.5 crore will be released in January and by the end of March 31, a sum of Rs 28 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of retired personnel, said the CAO Santosh Wahule.

Wahule also mentioned that the AMC is also planning to clear the remaining dues of Rs 60 crore to its contractors from the taxes collected during this financial year.