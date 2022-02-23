AMC to condition new housing societies of starting e-vehicle charging stations

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

The Central Government and the State Government, both have announced stringent policies to control the growing pollution and its threat by encouraging the running of vehicles on alternate fuel. Taking cue of it, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to make it mandatory upon the new housing societies to start e-vehicle charging stations on their campuses. Meanwhile, the AMC's Town Planning section has been instructed not to grant building permission to start the new housing society.

The AMC and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has decided to set up 200 e-vehicle charging stations in the city. The ASCDCL has purchased five electric cars and soon the AMC will be purchasing more e-vehicles for its office-bearers. The trend of buying electric vehicles is catching up in the city. Hence the AMC to encash the service opportunity has announced of starting stations. The decision regarding e-charging stations in housing societies will be taken soon, said the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

The growing prices of fuel and the growing pollution are not affordable to anybody in future. Hence the government is spending crores of rupees on creating awareness and promoting e-vehicles. There is a huge amount of subsidy offered on the e-vehicles, he said.

The deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh said, " Hereafter the builders will have to include the e-charging station in their building plan of the housing society. The order in this regard will be issued in two days. The station will be the need of hour in the near future. Hence the AMC administrator took the decision."