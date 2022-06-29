AMC to fine Rs 25K on single-use plastic

Aurangabad, June 29:

The union Government has imposed a ban on the single-use of plastics and the strict implementation of the decision will be made from July 1. A fine between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 will be levied if the banned plastic is found in the stock. Meanwhile, if the banned plastic is found for the third time, then a criminal offence will be filed against the violator.

Action Plan from July 1

The AMC has formed 13 squads to implement the ban in the city limits. The squads consist of 26 personnel from Nagrik Mitra Pathak. For the last few years, the action against the usage of carry bags with a thickness of less than 50 microns was being taken by the Pathak.

No ice cream stick, no plastic plate

The use of plastic stick earbuds, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol, plastic plates, cups, glasses, spoons, forks, knives, trays, plastic boxes of sweets, cigarette packs etc will be banned. The decision to ban plastics, which are harmful to the environment, was taken in 2018. Now, the Central Government has decided to ban single-use plastics from July 1, 2022, across the country.

Awareness amongst shopkeepers/citizens

The union Government has directed to implement the ban on plastics from July 1, however, widespread public awareness will have to be done in the city, before the implementation of the order. The citizens and business fraternity will have to be informed about the new decision of the government.

The deputy municipal commissioner, Somnath Jadhav said,” The squad will have to keep an eye on the plastic sellers and users, sellers of PVC banners of thickness less than 100 microns and its users. The squad has been authorised to seize the stock and initiate penal action. The head of the squads should also ensure that the seized stock of plastic materials is not misused in future.”