AMC to invite tender of Rs 6.50 cr to supply water in gunthewari areas

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)

has geared up to invite a tender valuing Rs 6.50 crore to supply water through private tankers in the gunthewari areas of the city. The term of the existing contractor has ended three months ago. Hence the civic administration is going to invite a fresh tender to quench the thirst of lakhs of people, especially during the summer season.

In the past couple of decades, many new localities came up on the outskirts of the city due to rapid expansion. These areas fall under the jurisdiction of the AMC, but the civic administration has not yet laid water pipelines in these areas as it deprives of the surplus quantity of water. However, these areas will now witness the laying of water pipelines under the new water supply scheme.

The AMC is providing water in gunthewari localities through tankers since 2012. As per the process, the citizens had to deposit money in advance for the tanker (at reasonable charges). Later on, each property holder is provided one or two drums of water every week. Every year, the water supply in the above areas is made through a contractor appointed by the AMC. Last year, the contract was Rs 11 crore year. This year, the estimated cost of the proposed tender is Rs 6.50 crore. Last year, one single contractor was appointed to supply water in the city as well as in the Satara-Deolai areas (the extended portion of the AMC). It is learnt that the AMC had given the contract violating the norms under the pressure of a political party.

The AMC has observed that the tanker drivers steal water from the tankers. Later on, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) installed GPS on each tanker to monitor the trips of each tanker, but due to the pressure of the political party, the AMC could not take action against the contractor and his staff.

“The AMC assuming that the water demand will go up during the last summer season invited a tender of Rs 11 crore. There was no need for tankers more than 85. These tankers collectively recorded 500-600 trips daily. Hence reviewing the last year's experience, the cost of the tender has been reduced this year. We have sought permission from the administration to invite a tender of Rs 6.50 crore. After seeking approval, the process of inviting tender will gain momentum,” explained the executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak.