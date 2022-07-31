AMC to rejuvenate Kamal Talao after Kham River

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 28:

The administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Astik Kumar Pandey, today held a meeting to review the progress of myriad ongoing and proposed development works, with key authorities of all sections, at the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters, this morning.

Rejuvenation of Kamal Talao

At the outset, he mentioned that after the successful implementation of Phase I of the Kham River Rejuvenation Project, the AMC has plans to rejuvenate Kamal Talao (tank). The project aims at giving new lease of life to the water heritage. Hence, the civic authorities should plan and remove the encroachments from it and its surrounding in August.

Pandey reviewed the status of the Har Ghar Tiranga scheme, property tax, water tax, water supply scheme, roads, Smart City works, e-governance, Kham River rejuvenation, renovation of Sant Tukaram Natyagruh, tree plantation, etc.

Supply water on 3 days gap

Pandey ordered the water supply officials to regularise and try to supply water in taps as per the rotation schedule. Pandey also instructed the authorities to devise a plan to supply water to citizens over a gap of three days (instead of the present supply of water over the gap of four days). He also ordered to complete the task of laying a water pipeline from Harsul to Delhi Gate.

Har Ghar Tiranga scheme

The union Government has instructed all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to hoist the national flag on each house, under the Har Ghar Tiranga scheme, launched to commemorate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav (75 years of the Indian Independence Day), from August 13 to 15. “The AMC will provide a tri-colour flag to each property-holder. Each citizen should come forward and voluntarily deposit funds for the flag (Dhwaj Nidhi). The funds can be deposited in AMC’s bank account A/C No. 50100545864941 in HDFC Bank (Nirala Bazaar branch). The IFSC code is HDFC 0000826,” said Pandey.

Tree plantation on large scale

Pandey also ordered the garden superintendent Vijay Patil to survey and prepare a list of open spaces in the city and submit plans on how the AMC could undertake a tree plantation drive. The initiative aim at reducing the growing air pollution in the city.

Felicitation of officers

The AMC’s 31 officers from various sections deposited a flag fund of Rs 4.61 lakh in today’s meeting. The office-bearers of IMA (Aurangabad Chapter) also contributed to the fund. Pandey felicitated the office-bearers and the AMC officers by presenting them with an appreciation certificate on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by the AMC’s additional commissioners B B Nemane and Ravindra Nikam, deputy commissioners Aparna Thete, Somnath Jadhav, Nanda Gaikwad and Santosh Tengale, additional chief executive officer (CEO, ASCDCL) Arun Shinde, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, Vikram Darade, accounts officer Sanjay Pawar, education officer Sanjeev Sonar, executive engineers B D Phad and D K Pandit, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, assistant commissioner (Zone 9) Asadullah Khan, ASCDCL’s Aditya Tiwari, ward officers, ward engineers and heads of various sections.