AMC to revise estimates of G20 works

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched development and beautification works valuing Rs 50 crore in the wake of the G20 delegation. However, due to technical shortcomings, the civic administration has now decided to revise the estimates of the approved works as they found many shortcomings in the tenders. Hence the revision of the estimate is underway and the proposed works are also going on. The administration claimed of completing the work in two weeks (by February 20).

It may be noted that two days ago the AMC received a fund of Rs 50 crore from the state government in its account.

One and a half months ago, the AMC through ward engineers listed the development and beautification works to be done. Accordingly, 82 small and big works valuing Rs 50 crore were launched in a hurry to get them done before the arrival of the G20 delegation. The contractors quoted 25-30 per cent less than the estimated price and grabbed the contracts. However, when the actual works kickstarted, the civic authorities noticed that many works were not mentioned in the estimates. Hence they are facing inconvenience in completing the task.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh said, “Few of the estimates will have to be revised. The updation work is going on at the ward office level. The permission will be obtained to the revised estimates and then the works will be finalised soon.”