AMC to start three new CBSE schools

Aurangabad, May 26:

Here is some good news for students. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be introducing CBSE curriculum in three of its schools located at Indiranagar, Chelipura and Cidco N-12, from the new academic year.

Last year, the AMC had started two CBSE schools at Garkheda and Osmanpura. The AMC runs 71 schools having classes from standard one to 10th in Marathi and Urdu mediums. As on today, the parents of poor and underprivileged wards could not afford seeking admission in CBSE-affiliated privately-run schools owing to huge donations and exorbitant fees. To provide quality education to the poor and deserving students, the AMC started CBSE schools. The initiative has received overwhelming response as there are 154 students in Garkheda and Osmanpura schools. The response encourage the AMC to start three more schools.

The AMC education officer Ramnath Thore confirmed that three more schools imparting education as per CBSE approved syllabus will be started.