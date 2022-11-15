AMC to urge political parties to stop defacing city's beauty

Aurangabad:

To prevent further defacing the beauty of the historical city and finding chunk contribution of various political parties in displaying the banners, posters, signboards etc the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari has called a meeting with the representatives of all political parties on Wednesday.

The AMC's drive to remove illegal posters, hoardings, banners, and signboards is underway from November 14 to 18.

On the first day of the drive (Monday), the anti-encroachment squad along with the team of ward offices seized more than 2200 posters, banners, flags and other public materials. It came to notice that many displays were put on by well-wishers, activists or workers of political parties.

They were displayed or put on illegally wherever the open space the violators spotted. It may be noted that the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had ordered the AMC to file offences against violators defacing the city's beauty through displays. Hence the AMC will now be taking action as per the court orders.

Before it, the AMC implemented the drive to remove them. After the end of the drive on Nov 18, the civic administration would be filing offences against persons concerned for displaying banners, signboards, posters etc.

Stop defacing beauty

The civic chief has called the meeting tomorrow at noon in his office. The meeting is arranged to apprise the representatives of political parties, organisations and others about the provisions made in the law regarding the illegal displays and also they will be appealed not to repeat it hereafter to prevent action, said the official sources.