AMC trying to bring bear, jackal, fox in zoo

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has geared up to bring new pair of bear, jackal and fox in the Siddharth Garden Zoo. The administration has started correspondence in this regard with four zoos at Vishakapatnam, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Indore, said the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi.

There are 376 wildlife animals of different species in the zoo.The destination is visited by 1500-2000 visitors daily.The AMC has proposed to start new and spacious Safari Park in Mitmita.The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL)is aiming at completing the project in 2-3 years.

There are 12 tigers (white and yellow colour).The big cats are the star attraction amongst the children and youths. The wildlife animals like leopard, deer, blackbuck, blue bull, peacock, monkey and crocodile are also most-seen by the visitors.

Earlier, the AMC has brought the bear, jackal and fox, but due to new norms of the Central Zoo Authority, these animals were sent back. Now, the AMC has geared up to bring them back. The AMC had sent a letter to the zoos in Pune, Mumbai and Thane in the state for these animals along with a pair of Emus, but was in vain.Hence the correspondence has been started with zoos of Vishakapatnam, Hyderabad, Indore and Nagpur.The AMC is hoping the get these animals.These wildlife animals are very popular amongst the children, said Joshi.