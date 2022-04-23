AMC urge state to transfer key officers on deputation

Aurangabad, April 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has sent a letter requesting the state government to send officers on its key posts on deputation basis, soon. The AMC underlined that to walk on tight rope on a daily basis due to absence of key officers.

The key posts which are vacant in AMC are City Engineer; Deputy Director (Town Planning) and three Executive Engineers. Hence the AMC administrator A K Pandey has confirmed that the demand has been made to sent officers on deputation on these posts.

It may be noted that the city engineer S D Panzade has got retired in June 2021. As there was no officer succeeding him, the civic chief, with the permission of state government has been re-appointed for two times on a tenure of six months each.

The executive engineer Hemant Kolhe got retired, but no other officer having strong experience was available, therefore, he was also re-appointed to look after city’s water supply section and as coordinator of the new water supply scheme.

The post of deputy director (town planning) is also lying vacant. Hence the deputy engineer A B Deshmukh has been given the additional responsibility as an incharge DD(TP). The posts of all three executive engineers are lying vacant. As a result, the deputy engineers have been given the responsibilities as incharge executive engineers.

“ The AMC has got three deputy commissioner rank officers on deputation from the government. We hope to get the officers with strong technical knowledge soon,” said Pandey.