AMC vows to free 45 left turns for vehicles

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to free all the ‘left turns’ at different traffic signals installed at important crossroads and squares, from the encroachments.

The civic administration will be spending around Rs 2.5 crore on removing encroachments and making 45 left turns easily motorable for the citizens.

Earlier, all the ward engineers submitted the report stating conditions of left turns in their respective jurisdiction to the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari as per his instructions. The report also stated on ‘left turns’ to be developed on priority due to fewer or no encroachments. Hence the work has been started.

Meanwhile, many encroachments have come up at a few important left turns in the city. One alert citizen, Vasant Deshmukh, has submitted a complaint to the deputy engineer of Ward F. He

objected to the encroachment made on Plot Number 9 of Baijipura Layout (in Seven Hills Colony, Survey Number 3) by Kohli. He has constructed a building presently utilised for Kia Motors. The said land has been handed over to the AMC while obtaining the building permission, but it is illegally in private use through the fixing of iron girders and the erection of fencing on it. The encroachments on this left turn from Seven Hills to MGM Hospital are causing traffic congestion and leading to accidents many times.

Besides, the left turn from the road opposite the mall at Akashwani Chowk is also to be freed from the encroachments.

Ironically, the left turn on road near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir is not in use due to encroachment. The encroachments are also seen on left turns at Cidco Chowk, Jaibhavaninagar and Shahgunj areas.

The AMC city engineer A B Deshmukh said, “The left turn from Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk towards Bhajiwali Bai statue road has been started. The illegal fencing made by Kia Motors will also be removed from the Seven Hills area. The AMC will also free turns taking left towards Jalna Road from different points, soon.”