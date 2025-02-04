American citizen’s bag stolen during treatment in the city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An American citizen visiting the city for Ayurvedic treatment fell victim to theft when unidentified individuals stole his bag containing important documents and cash from his hotel room. A case has been registered at Vedantnagar Police Station.

Loyal Pearson Morris (87, Washington, USA), had arrived in the city 15 days ago for treatment of physical ailments. He was staying at Zostel in Kranti Chowk while undergoing treatment during the day. Between January 27 and 28, thieves entered his room and stole the bag kept on his bed. The stolen bag contained Rs 9,000 in cash, 10 US dollars, two credit cards, a debit card, his country’s Social Security card, identification documents, medical records, and some business-related papers. Police are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to trace the culprits.