Amidst security Jogeshwari gram panchayat members return to Waluj

Aurangabad:

The Jogeshwari Gram Panchayat (GP) members, who were on tour returned from Jalgaon to Waluj on Monday. Meanwhile, the police have provided tight security to them to avoid an attempt of kidnapping.

It may be noted that the Jogeshwari GP sarpanch Gajanan Bomble and deputy sarpanch Pravin Dubile created a ruckus in a hotel at Jalgaon. They beat one member and jostled others with the help of their 20-25 accomplices on Sunday night. It may be noted that out of 17 members, 13 are gearing up to table the no-confidence motion against Bomble and Dubile. These members had been at an undisclosed destination for the past month ago, but the above two office-bearers succeeded in tracing their locations and reached Jalgaon. Panicked members left the tour in the middle and returned to Waluj on Monday.

Presently, these members are staying in one hotel at Waluj. Meanwhile, the police have also deployed security personnel outside the hotel said the police inspector Sachin Ingole, apart from the well-wishers of these members.

Meanwhile, some of the members on condition of anonymity confirmed tabling the no-confidence motion after going through technical details in a couple of days.