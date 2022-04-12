Amol Khandagale gets Ph D

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2022 09:20 PM2022-04-12T21:20:01+5:302022-04-12T21:20:01+5:30

Aurangabad, April 12: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D upon Amol Dhondiram Khandagale in Mathematics subject. ...

Aurangabad, April 12:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D upon Amol Dhondiram Khandagale in Mathematics subject.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study on Fractional Integro-Differential Equations’ under the guidance of Dr Kirtivant Ghadle, research guide and head of the Mathematics Department, Bamu.

