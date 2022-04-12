Amol Khandagale gets Ph D

Aurangabad, April 12:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D upon Amol Dhondiram Khandagale in Mathematics subject.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study on Fractional Integro-Differential Equations’ under the guidance of Dr Kirtivant Ghadle, research guide and head of the Mathematics Department, Bamu.