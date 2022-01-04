Amount of hidden sugars you’ve been eating will shock you

Dr Nikita Raghav

Talk about sugar consumption. People consume a lot of sugar and really do not realize it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests if you are between 2 years to 18 years with normal BMI, 6 teaspoons of added sugar, which is 25 grams of added sugar a day to be exact, is permitted.

Many people do not know but all carbohydrates turn into sugar in body except the fiber, like the fiber in vegetables. Studies show that an average person in the world is consuming 98.9 kg of sugar a year. People do not realize, it is not only the white sugar that you consume. For example, one serving of tomato sauce contains 4.3 grams of sugar.

Excess sugar is toxic to the body and is called glucotoxicity; it creates all kinds of problems in the body. Insulin quickly moves excess sugar out of the blood as its job is to excrete any sugar above 1 teaspoon. The more sugar you consume, more insulin is going to be created by the pituitary gland and cause insulin toxicity when taken in high amounts. The sugar that we consume is being converted into fat in the liver and around the organs around your belly. If you know somebody with a belly then you know they have excess amount of insulin and excess sugar in their diet. Chronic exposure of high sugar and high insulin causes many problems in a person before a person becomes diabetic, like

Heart problems - clotting and stiffness of arteries.

Bad teeth.

Hormonal problems – Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), facial hair.

Bad breath

Bad skin – acne, cystic acne and skin inflammation.

Problems with brain – memory, focus and concentration.

Joint inflammation

Less endurance - Tiredness throughout the day.

Eye problems

Belly fat

Nerve pain

Fatty liver and many more.