An educational session at River Dale

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Hormonal changes are very much natural to every human being. To acquaint the students with these developments, a session on, ‘Hormonal changes and taboos associated with them,’ was organised in two slots for Grades III to VII and Grades VIII to XII at River Dale School, recently. Psychiatrist and child neuro psychologist Dr Shraddha Jadhav was the chief resource person. It was a dynamic and interactive session wherein the students asked a lot of queries regarding and were given apt answers by the speaker. Students found the session an enriching and informative.