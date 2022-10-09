Anand Dighe would have hanged Shinde upside down

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

The election commission on Saturday froze the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena and also prohibited the Thackeray and Shinde groups from using the name of the party. Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khare were very annoyed over it, he stated that if Anand Dighe would be alive, he would have hanged Eknath Shinde upside down. There have been severe reactions to his statement. On behalf of the Shinde group, a complaint has been lodged with the police.

Around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled under the leadership of chief minister Shinde. Later, 12 MPs also joined the group. Today, BJP and Shinde group are in power in the state. Meanwhile, the Thackeray and Shinde groups claimed their authority over Shiv Sena and also the symbol of the party. Thackeray group had approached the Supreme Court while the Shinde group approached the election commission.

For the Andheri by-polls, the commission has given an interim decision that both the groups can not use the name of the party for the by-polls and can neither use the party symbol.

Reacting to this decision, Khaire targeted Shinde and he that Shiv Sena will face the situation under the able leadership of Thackeray. We will continue this fight till the end. I am very annoyed with Shinde and Dighe would have hanged him upside down, he mentioned.