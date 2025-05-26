Angry citizens lock CSMC zone office for civic amenities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Frustrated over the lack of basic civic amenities in several localities of the Chikalthana area, such as Chaudhary Colony, Patelnagar, Heenanagar, Savitrinagar, and Misarwadi, former corporator Sanjay Chaudhary and local residents locked the Zone V municipal office in protest on Monday.

The residents allege that the Municipal Corporation has failed to provide essential services like proper drainage lines, water pipelines, and road maintenance. Road excavations for gas lines and water supply have left deep potholes, leading to frequent accidents. Despite submitting multiple complaints and written requests regarding street lighting and other issues, no action was taken, prompting this drastic move.

Protesters staged a sit-in agitation (Thiyya Andolan) at the Zone 5 office and locked the officials’ chambers. Prominent among the protesters were former corporator Sanjay Chaudhary Patil, along with Jagdish Dhakane, Kailas Rithe, Rajendra Gunte, Rameshwar Kharat, Chetan Gawande, and Sachin Bhalerao, among others.